Riverdale star Casey Cott announces engagement to his girlfriend

The actor's co-stars showed their support for the happy couple

Casey Cott has announced his engagement to his girlfriend.

The Riverdale star, who plays Kevin Keller in the hit Netflix series, shared the news on Instagram on Saturday.

The 28-year-old posted a photo with his fiancée, who showed off her stunning diamond ring, captioned: “💍💍💍”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Casey Cott (@caseycott)

A host of Casey’s Riverdale co-stars shared their support in the comment section, including Camila Mendes who wrote: “So happy for you two.”

Madelaine Petsch commented: “I’m so happy about this 😍”, while Vanessa Morgan penned: “So happppppyyyyyyyyyyy for you two ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️”.

Casey has kept his love life relatively private, rarely posting photos with his now-fiancée, who’s name he has not yet revealed.