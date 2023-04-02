Rihanna shares adorable new video of her son – ahead of the birth of her second child

Rihanna has shared an adorable new video of her son, ahead of the birth of her second child.

The singer welcomed her first child with her rapper beau A$AP Rocky last May – a baby boy whose name they have not yet announced.

The 35-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday to share a sweet clip of her holding her 10-month-old son.

She captioned the post: “Look who don’t want mommy to workout 🤷🏿‍♀️”

Rihanna’s baby bump is on display in the video, as she is seen wearing a Savage X Fenty black bra.

The songstress announced her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl Half-Time Show performance in February.

Rihanna and A$AP, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, were first linked in 2020.

The couple finally confirmed their romance in May 2021, with A$AP gushing about his girlfriend in an interview with GQ magazine.

He said at the time: “The love of my life. My lady. [Relationships are] so much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”