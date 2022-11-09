Rebel Wilson reveals the meaning behind her newborn daughter’s name

Rebel Wilson has revealed the meaning behind her newborn daughter’s name.

Earlier this week, the Pitch Perfect actress announced the birth of her first child via surrogate.

Rebel, who came out earlier this year as she went public with her girlfriend Ramona Agruma, named her newborn Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson.

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine about the birth of her daughter, Rebel said: “I wanted an original name starting with the letter R and so eventually landed on that one.”

The actress added of Royce’s middle names, “Lillian and Elizabeth are both family names carried by women in my family who I admire.”

Rebel took to Instagram on Monday to share the happy news of the birth of her first child with her 11.2 million followers.

Alongside a photo of her newborn daughter, the new mum wrote: “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗”

“I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!,” Rebel gushed.

“I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making… but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care.”

“Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!”

“I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club. 💗💗💗”

Rebel came out and introduced her new girlfriend Ramona to the world back in June.

The 42-year-old shared the news on Instagram at the time, posting a sweet snap of her and her designer girlfriend.

She captioned the post: “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove.”

