Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ‘halts production’ over COVID-19 concerns

The cast have been filming the show's 11th season over the past few weeks

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has halted production due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to Page Six, production on the show’s 11th season has been “temporarily suspended” and “proper protocol” is being followed.

It’s not clear whether any of the cast or production team have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The popular Bravo series stars Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais and Crystal Kung Minkoff – but none of them have spoken out about the situation.

However earlier this week, Kyle admitted she was “not feeling well” on Instagram.

On Thursday, the 51-year-old took to her Instagram Story to thank former castmate Teddi Mellencamp for sending her family Thanksgiving dinner – after she was too sick to cook.

Teddi announced her departure from RHOBH in September, after her contracted wasn’t renewed by Bravo.

After three seasons on the popular reality show, the 39-year-old told fans: “I recently found out that my contract as a Housewife is not being renewed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave (@teddimellencamp)

“Of course I could give you the standard response of, ‘Oh we both came to the decision that it would be best.’ Nah, I’m not going to do that — that’s not who I am.”

“Of course when I got the news I was sad. It feels like a breakup, almost, because you develop such strong relationships with the cast, with the crew. And you get to do incredible things that you probably never get to experience without the show,” she continued.

“That being said, I’m really looking forward to the future and being able to focus on my family, my friends, All In.”

“I really feel like I have some exciting things ahead. And you know what? I’m pretty busy with this lil’ nuggs,” she said, referring to her 6-month-old daughter Dove. So, thanks for coming along on this journey with me and I’ll see you soon,” she added.

Denise Richards also recently confirmed her departure from the show, after just two seasons.