The 23-year-old is best known for his track 'Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)'

Rapper Silentó charged with the murder of his cousin

Silentó has been arrested and charged with the murder of his cousin.

The rapper, best known for his 2015 hit ‘Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae), was arrested on Monday for the murder of Frederick Rooks, according to the DeKalb County Police Department in Georgia.

Frederick, who was 34, was found with multiple gunshot wounds on January 21, and later died from his injuries.

Police say Silentó, whose real name is Richard Lamar Hawk, is in the DeKalb County Jail after being identified as the suspect and arrested.

Today, Ricky Hawk, 23, was arrested for the murder of his cousin Frederick Rooks, 34. On January 21, the DeKalb County Police Department investigated Rooks' death after he was found shot on Deep Shoals Circle. Hawk is in the DeKalb County Jail charged with Murder. #WeAreDKPD pic.twitter.com/AfaA8CtXgx — DeKalb County Police Department (@DeKalbCountyPD) February 1, 2021

Silentó rose to fame following the release of viral tune ‘Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae) in 2015.

Thousands of people shared their versions of the dance routine song’s to social media platforms at the time, with the music video raking in over 1.7 million views on YouTube.

The 23-year-old has previously been charged with speeding and reckless driving, as well as assault after allegedly attacking two people with a hatchet in Los Angeles back in September.