R. Kelly ordered to pay $300k in restitution fees

R. Kelly has been ordered to pay $300k in restitution fees.

A restitution order by US District Judge Ann Connelly, which is still being finalised, is intended to cover the cost of psychotherapy and herpes treatment for one of the R&B singer’s alleged victims.

The alleged victim, who remains anonymous, has accused the convicted sex offender of passing the sexually transmitted disease to her during one of their encounters.

R. Kelly may also be ordered to pay tens of thousands of dollars to a second alleged victim, while the judge rejected a claim by a third accuser.

The 55-year-old appeared at a hearing in federal court in Brooklyn via a video call from a Chicago jail.

The I Believe I Can Fly singer rarely spoke, only exchanging greetings with the judge and turning down the offer to speak.

None of the alleged victims were in attendance at the hearing.

Prosecutors say that R. Kelly is capable of paying the restitution fees, as they claim he has access to $5 million, as well as $28,000 seized from his inmate commissary account.

Defense attorney Jennifer Bonjean claims that this money is from fan donations.

She also claims that her client has no access to other funds because of judgements in civil cases brought against him, and maintains that he has always been clueless about his finances.

The Grammy award-winning artist was sentenced to 30 years in prison back in June, after being convicted on several counts of racketeering and sex trafficking.

Earlier this month, he was convicted on multiple charges of child pornography and luring underage girls to have sex with him, in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

R. Kelly was found guilty of three child pornography counts and three counts of enticing minors for sex, but was acquitted of seven other charges that included obstruction of justice, and conspiracy to receive child pornography.

In the state of Chicago, a conviction of just one count of child pornography carries a mandatory sentence of a minimum of ten years.

The verdict came after jurors deliberated for 11 hours over two days.

Over the course of the five-week trial, a number of women took the stand to accuse R. Kelly of sexually abusing them when they were minors.

The jury also saw a video of the singer assaulting his goddaughter, who testified that the abuse began in the 90s when she was just a teenager.

The 55-year-old and his co-defendants, Milton “June” Brown and Derrel McDavid, were acquitted on charges they conspired to receive child pornography.

R. Kelly and Derrel were also acquitted on charges they conspired to obstruct justice in an earlier case.

The men were accused of trying to bribe and threaten witnesses in a 2008 Illinois case in which the singer was found not guilty on 14 counts of child pornography.

R. Kelly still faces various state charges in Illinois and Minnesota.