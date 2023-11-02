Pussycat Doll star ‘smitten’ with new beau who has worked with artists like Drake

Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts is reportedly “smitten” with her new boyfriend, artist George Rollinson.

MailOnline has reported that the 42-year-old is off the market, as she recently enjoyed a holiday in Dubai with her new boyfriend, who is 17 years her junior.

George is Ashley’s first serious boyfriend since her split from Strictly Come Dancing professional, Giovanni Pernice, in 2020.

A source told the online publication: “Ashley and George are smitten with each other.”

“They have chosen to keep their relationship private for now but gradually have started sharing snippets from their life together on social media.”

“George is extremely successful in his own right, creating artwork for massive names and establishing himself in his craft from a young age.”

“Ashley isn’t at all bothered about their age difference… they have similar interests, and he has inspired her creatively, she hasn’t felt this way in a long time.”

Following the couple’s holiday in Dubai, Ashley posted a series of snaps from the trip.

The singer’s new beau also posted a series of pictures – confirming that the pair were on the same trip.

Ashley captioned her Instagram post: “Dubai my lover. Dubai my friend.”

Ashley also shared an image of a pasta dish coated in truffle shavings, with boyfriend George uploading a matching snap.

The American TV personality posted an Instagram Story from her break – sharing a glimpse of her new man, who had his hand rested on her thigh in the back of a taxi.

The 25-year-old British artist collaborated with boxer Francis Ngannou for his fight against Tyson Fury last Saturday, and has designed pieces for artists such as Drake and heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

The Pussycat Doll met professional dancer, Giovanni, when she appeared as a contestant on the popular dance show.

Despite not being coupled up, the pair sparked up a romance behind the scenes, and the pair dated for a year until they split in January 2020.