Priyanka Chopra pens heartfelt tribute to husband Nick Jonas on his birthday

Priyanka Chopra has penned a heartfelt tribute to her husband Nick Jonas on his birthday.

The singer turned 31 on Saturday and to mark the occasion, his 41-year-old actress wife took to Instagram to share a series of sweet photos of them together.

One photo sees Priyanka kissing her beau on the cheek, and another shows Nick with their one-year-old daughter Malti Marie.

Priyanka captioned the post: “Celebrating you brings me the greatest joy in my life. You’ve pushed me in ways I never knew were possible, shown me a kind of peace I’ve never experienced before, and love in a way that only you can.”

“I love you, my birthday guy! I hope all your dreams continually come true… Happy birthday, baby ❤️🥰.”

She tagged the post’s location as “Heaven :)”.

The actress also shared the post on her Instagram Story, writing: “Omaha, see you tonight! #thetour #happybirthdaynick.”

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in India in December 2018.

The couple announced the surprise arrival of their daughter via surrogate last January.

 

 

 

