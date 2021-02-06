Prince Harry spotted filming secret project with James Corden in Hollywood

Is the Duke of Sussex set to appear on James' TV show?

Prince Harry has been spotted filming a secret project with James Corden in Hollywood.

The Duke of Sussex has been living in Los Angeles with his wife Meghan Markle and their son Archie since last March.

A video published by TMZ today shows the 36-year-old chatting to James on the top of a double-decker bus.

The pair were joined by a camera crew, sparking rumours they were filming a segment for The Late Late Show on CBS.

TMZ has also reported that they were seen leaving the CBS Studios lot around 12pm on Friday, joined by a police escort.

Prince Harry has been friends with James for years, and the TV presenter even nabbed an invite to his wedding to Meghan Markle back in 2018.

After stepping down as a senior member of the Royal family last year, Harry and his wife Meghan purchased a $14million mansion in Montecito, California – where they count Oprah and Ellen DeGeneres as neighbours.

The Duke has remained in the U.S. since last March, but he’s set to return to the UK this summer, to attend a number of family events.