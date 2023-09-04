Prince Harry and Selena Gomez among the stars at Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami game

A host of famous faces attended Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami game against Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The match took place at BMO Stadium, which was filled with football fans and A-list celebrities.

Prince Harry, Selena Gomez, Tyga, Leonardo DiCaprio, Owen Wilson, Jason Sudeiki, and Will Ferrell were all spotted in the crowd.

Messi drops two dimes to help lead @InterMiamiCF to a 3-1 win over LAFC in front of Leonardo DiCaprio, Selena Gomez, Prince Harry and more. pic.twitter.com/C49accgNuq — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 4, 2023

David Beckham, who is the co-owner and president of Inter Miami CF, was also in the crowd cheering on his team.

Messi’s first Inter Miami game took place on July 21 and since the footballer’s signing, the team has won nine of its last 10 games.

In an emotional speech back in July, David said: “Ten years ago, I started my journey to build a new MLS team. I said then, I dreamt of bringing the best players in the world to South Florida and to the great city of Miami.”

“Players who shared our ambition to grow soccer in this country… We are so happy that you are all here to celebrate this incredible moment.”

Selena Gomez on seeing Leo Messi. WHAT pic.twitter.com/3pT1tv6dZG — Leo Messi 🔟 Fan Club (@WeAreMessi) September 4, 2023