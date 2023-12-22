Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set for a ‘year of redemption’ as they consider relocating

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly hoping 2024 will be their “year of redemption”, as they’re considering a big move to Los Angeles.

The couple experienced several setbacks this year, including an £8.7m decrease in their donations to the Archewell Foundation, their Spotify contract getting cut early, and being listed as one of the “biggest losers” of the year.

The pair have also been publicly slammed for failing to condemn the Dutch version of Omid Scobie’s book Endgame, which named the royals involved in the alleged controversial conversation about their son’s skin colour.

A source close to the couple told Us Weekly: “Harry and Meghan think 2024 will be the year of redemption.”

“They’re also thinking of moving from Montecito, California, to L.A. to get closer to the action in Hollywood.”

“They’ve actually been shocked by how popular she [Meghan] is. Her team has never seen anything like it. There’s this perception that Harry and Meghan have been snubbed in the entertainment industry,” the source added

“But the way they see it, they’re choosing quality over quantity instead of grabbing every opportunity that comes their way.”

A second source denied rumours that her new talent agency WME is considering dropping her after just six months, and said that Meghan is working on a “big media deal.”

The source added that Harry is preparing for the next Invictus Games in Canada and Meghan is “laser-focused” on their foundation.

Last month, Meghan returned to Hollywood for a star-studded event in Los Angeles.

The Duchess of Sussex said she was “thrilled” to be back in Hollywood as she walked the red carpet at the Variety Power of Women event, which highlights the accomplishments of women in the industry.

The former actress said she was “really proud” of the work she had done with her and Prince Harry’s company, Archewell Productions, including the Netflix documentary made about their life.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex talks about the success of #Suits and the projects she hopes to make. | Variety #PowerOfWomen presented by @lifetimetv https://t.co/oGSpRQ4GyP pic.twitter.com/KV0kmvZjYV — Variety (@Variety) November 17, 2023

Teasing fans about what’s to come, Meghan said: “We have so many exciting things on the slate.

“I can’t wait until we can announce them, but I’m just really proud of what we’re creating. My husband is loving it too, which is really fun.”

The mother-of-two was also asked about the resurgence of Suits, following the recent revival of the legal drama on Netflix.

Before she married Prince Harry and joined the British royal family, Meghan played paralegal Rachel Zane on Suits for nine seasons from 2011 – 2019.

Meghan described the show’s recent resurgence as “wild”, and said she has “no idea” what’s caused the renewed interest in the series.

She continued: “It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit.

“But it’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting.”

The couple share two kids together, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2.