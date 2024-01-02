Pretty Little Liars star Brant Daugherty welcomes second child with wife Kim Hidalgo

Pretty Little Liars star Brant Daugherty has welcomed his second child with his wife Kim.

The 38-year-old actor and his wife announced their pregnancy back in October.

The star shared the exciting news on his Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brant Daugherty (@brantdaugherty)

He wrote: “We were gonna post for the holidays but ended up having the merriest Christmas of all.”

“Welcome to the world, Aero Lore Daugherty.”

Brant’s wife Kim had previously given birth to their first child, a son Wilder, in 2021.

Speaking of their pregnancy and how they told their son to E! News, Kim said: “I told him, ‘You’re going to be a big brother, now go tell Daddy.'”

“And he brought the box over to Brant and gave it to him.”

Brant recalled the touching moment: “My toddler just came up to me with a box and I had no idea what it was!”

“We had been trying, so the surprise didn’t blow my mind, but it was exciting.”

The pair tied the knot to actress Kim back in 2019, after connecting through a dating app.

The couple wed in a lavish Northern Californian ceremony surrounded by friends and family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kimberly Hidalgo (@kimhidalgo) on Nov 22, 2018 at 11:20am PST