Pregnant Halsey shows off her scars after ‘terrifying’ endometriosis surgeries

Halsey has bravely shown off her scars, after undergoing “terrifying” endometriosis surgeries.

The 26-year-old singer, who is expecting her first child, went under the knife back in 2017 to help treat her endometriosis.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Halsey shared a Polaroid photo of her stomach, and pointed out the scars on her lower abdomen.

Alongside the photo, Halsey told fans that if it wasn’t for her surgeries, she wouldn’t have fallen pregnant.

She captioned the photo: “The scars that got me this angel,” alongside the hashtag #endowarrior.

Back in 2017, Halsey opened up about her battle with endometriosis on Instagram.

At the time, the songstress told fans: “Today I braved multiple terrifying surgeries. The most important of which being the surgery that would hopefully treat my endometriosis.”

“For those of you who have followed this battle of mine or who may suffer with it yourself, you know the extremes to which it can be mentally exhausting and physically painful.”

“I’m in total agony right now… (and I’m going to be in excruciating pain for a while cause I had quite the cocktail of procedures today).”

“In my recovery I am thinking of all of you and how you give me the strength and stamina to power through and prosper,” she continued.

“If you suffer from chronic pain or a debilitating disease please know that I have found time to live a crazy, wild, rewarding life AND balance my treatment and I hope so much in my heart that you can too,” she added.

Endometriosis is a condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb starts to grow in other places, such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes.

The news comes after Halsey announced her pregnancy via Instagram on Wednesday, posting sweet snaps of her baby bump from a stunning photoshoot.

The 26-year-old captioned the post, “surprise!”, tagging screenwriter Alev Aydin.

