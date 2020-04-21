Playboy model found dead at home in suspected suicide

Playboy model Ashley Mattingly has been found dead in her home.

The 33-year-old, who previously starred in the popular magazine, reportedly “took her own life” at her home in Texas.

The former Playmate’s sister and twin brother both told TMZ she left a “suicide note”.

According to reports, local Police went to her home for a “wellness check” after a concerned said she hasn’t been responding to messages or calls.

Her family have said that the blonde been struggling with alcohol abuse but was trying to get better.

They claimed that the current stay at home orders in the state was making it difficult for the model to stay clean.

Ashley, who was Playboy’s Miss March in 2011, had lived alone with a golden retriever puppy named Miss Jean, which she had recently adopted.

