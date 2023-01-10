Pete Davidson spotted cosying up to THIS actress – after ‘splitting’ from Emily Ratajkowski

Pete Davidson has been spotting cosying up to actress Chase Sui Wonders, after reportedly splitting from model Emily Ratajkowski.

The comedian stars alongside Chase in the black comedy horror film film Bodies, Bodies, Bodies.

In photos published by TMZ, the pair were spotted enjoying each other’s company in a New York restaurant on Monday, with Chase wrapping her arms around her rumoured new beau.

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders were all snuggled up together as they waited for some takeout in Brooklyn. https://t.co/pqMGSqvu1y — TMZ (@TMZ) January 10, 2023

According to onlookers, Pete and Chase also shared a few kisses as they waited for their food.

The actors were first spotted together in December, when they enjoyed three different meetings in just week.

They were papped shopping together at a Whole Foods store, at a Rangers game and enjoying a late-night rendezvous at Pete’s apartment.

It comes after Page Six reported that Pete had split from Emily, after a brief “fling”.

A source told the publication last month: “Their fling has moved into the friends zone,” adding that it’s “fine with both of them.”

It appears Emily has also moved on, as she was recently spotted kissing artist Jack Greer.