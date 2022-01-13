Pete Davidson ‘in talks’ to host the 2022 Oscars

Pete Davidson is reportedly “in talks” to host this year’s Oscars.

The SNL comedian, who is dating Kim Kardashian, is believed to be the Academy’s first choice to host, as they want to attract a younger audience.

A source told Page Six: “[Pete’s] people are talking to producers.”

The insider explained: “He gets a demographic that is hard to get. He is in a good space, his career is doing well and he is on the rise. He is a sex symbol, unlikely, but he is big with a certain generation.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tom Holland has also been approached about the hosting gig.

Meanwhile Deadline have reported there could be multiple hosts for different portions of the show, as Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Chris Evans are also on the wish list.

This year’s Academy Awards will take place on March 27.

Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, announced during the winter Television Critics Association virtual press tour earlier this month that the 2022 awards show will have a host for the first time in two years.

The nominations will be announced on February 8.