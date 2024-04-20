Paris Hilton shares first photos of her daughter London – five months after her birth

Paris Hilton has shared the first photos of her daughter London, five months after her birth.

The 43-year-old and her husband Carter Reum welcomed their baby girl via surrogate in November.

The new pictures, taken by CamraFace, show the proud parents posing next to London, as well as their 15-month-old son Phoenix.

The socialite captioned the post: “Introducing London Marilyn Hilton-Reum, I’ve dreamed of having a daughter named London for as long as I can remember. I’m so grateful she is here.

“I truly cherish every moment I spend with her. Together with Phoenix, my angel babies have shown me a love that I never even knew could run so deep before I became their mother.”

Paris went on to reveal her new song with Sia was inspired by her journey of becoming a mother.

She wrote: “My incredible journey through motherhood has inspired a new, deeply personal song with my dear friend Sia called Fame Won’t Love You.”

“The song serves as a reminder that the special bond I feel with my children, my husband & my family is more valuable than anything else in the world.

“It’s an anthem that will empower you to hold your most sacred relationships even closer to your heart – whether with family, friends, or yourself.

“I hope you love it as much as I do. It would mean the world for you to listen to #FameWontLoveYou on repeat today.”

The 43-year-old announced the surprise birth of her second child on Thanksgiving.

At the time, the Hilton heiress posted a photo of a pink baby outfit with the name ‘London’, alongside the caption: “Thankful for my baby girl.”

It’s understood the name ‘London’ is inspired by Disney’s The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, which starred Brenda Song as a character named London Tipton.

Similar to Paris, the character was a hotel heiress as her father was the owner of the fictional Tipton hotel in New York City.

When the series aired in the early 2000s, many fans believed London’s character was based on Paris in real life.

The show was hugely popular in the early 2000s, and starred Dylan and Cole Sprouse as the main characters.

During a previous episode of her podcast, the Hilton heiress revealed she picked out the name London for her daughter over 10 years ago.

She said: “I’m really excited for Phoenix to have a baby sister one day—named London. It’s my favorite city and I’ve always wanted to name my daughter London.”

“I had actually picked that name for a long time now, probably over 10 years. I always wanted London. I love that name for my daughter.”

Paris previously told how she underwent IVF several times in the hopes of having a daughter.

She told Glamour magazine: “We’ve done it seven times… I have all boys. I have 20 boys. I just went through the process again a month ago, so I’m waiting for the results to see if there’s any girls.”

The 43-year-old married her husband Carter in November 2021, after two years together.

The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Phoenix, via surrogate in January 2023.