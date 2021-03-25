Paris Hilton insists she’s ‘never had filler or botox’ after celebrating her 40th birthday

Paris Hilton insists she’s ‘never had filler or botox’ after celebrating her...

Paris Hilton has insisted she’s “never” had filler or botox, despite living in plastic surgery obsessed Los Angeles.

The TV personality recently celebrated her 40th birthday, and despite popular belief, Paris has revealed she’s “100 per cent natural”.

During a new interview with Tatler magazine, she said: “I have never done a filler, I have never done Botox, I have never put a needle in my face.”

“I am 100 per cent natural. I have also stayed out of the sun my entire life,” she explained.

Paris also admitted she’s re-evaluated her life over the past year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking about spending time at home with her fiancé Carter Reum, she said: “I’m loving it.”

“I’m in the best place in my life. I’ve never been happier. I’m at home finally with my boyfriend and it’s so amazing.”

“My life was so hectic, travelling 250 days out of the year, for two decades. Obviously, it’s a really scary time around the world and my heart goes out to everyone.”

“But I try to see the silver lining and, for me, it’s been amazing to re-evaluate my life and my priorities.”

“I’ve lived such a full life, I now know that I am happy being at home. And I am excited for the next phase of my life: to grow up and get married and have a kid – kids – and live a real life. Because I never got to do that before,” she added.

