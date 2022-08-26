Olivia Wilde addresses rumoured feud with co-star Florence Pugh

Olivia Wilde has shut down rumours of a feud with her Don’t Worry Darling co-star Florence Pugh.

Eagled-eyed fans have noticed Florence has not been promoting the film on social media like the rest of her co-stars, causing them to speculate that she had fallen out with director Olivia.

Page Six also recently reported that the actress was allegedly unhappy about Olivia’s real life romance with Harry Styles – who plays Florence’s husband in the movie.

Additionally, Showbiz Galore reported that the former One Direction star was paid nearly three times as much as Florence was for the film.

In a new interview with Variety, Olivia shut down rumours of a feud with Florence, and slammed claims Harry was paid more than her.

She said: “I had been blown the f**k away by [Florence]. I loved the film [Midsommar], but I loved her. I was just like, ‘Well, she’s extraordinary. She’s clearly the most exciting young actress working today.’”

The 38-year-old added: “There has been a lot out there that I largely don’t pay attention to. But the absurdity of invented clickbait and subsequent reaction regarding a nonexistent pay disparity between our lead and supporting actors really upset me.”

“I’m a woman who has been in this business for over 20 years, and it’s something that I have fought for myself and others, especially being a director. There is absolutely no validity to those claims.”

Praising Harry and Florence, Olivia said: “We were all brought so close by the bubble of the production. She was really a great supporter of his as someone who was newer to a film set. And he was such a great supporter of hers, as someone who understood it was her film.”