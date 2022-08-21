Olivia Rodrigo and DJ Zack Bia ‘split after six months of dating’

Olivia Rodrigo and DJ Zack Bia have reportedly split, after six months of dating.

The drivers license singer, 19, was first linked to the 26-year-old musician at a Super Bowl party back in February.

A source has since told Us Weekly: “Their relationship sort of fizzled. They were casually dating but haven’t spent time together in a while.”

The insider added: “There were no issues — they both have different work schedules and different friend groups.”

Olivia’s romance with Zach came after her split from producer Adam Faze earlier this year.

A source told People in February: “They’ve been over for a bit now.”