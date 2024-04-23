Olivia Munn reveals how her son ‘lifted’ her up during cancer battle

Olivia Munn has revealed how her two-year-old son Malcolm “lifted” her up during her cancer battle.

The actress opened up about how her role as a mother played a huge part in getting through her treatment.

The 43-year-old took to Instagram to share an adorable throwback video of her playing with her son alongside a sweet caption.

The mother-of-one wrote: “This moment was last summer when I had already had three surgeries and recovery – mentally and physically – was pretty rough.”

“The smallest, silliest moments like this lifted me up every single time.”

She ended the sweet message: “My Malcolm🥺”

Olivia welcomed her son with comedian John Mulaney in November 2021.

In March, Olivia took to Instagram to share with her followers her shock diagnosis of an “aggressive” and “fast-moving” Luminal B cancer.

She wrote in a statement: “In February of 2023, in an effort to be proactive about my health, I took a genetic test that checks you for 90 different cancer genes. I tested negative for all, including BRCA (the most well-known breast cancer gene).”

“My sister, Sara, had just tested negative as well. We called each other and high-fived over the phone. That same winter I also had a normal mammogram. Two months later I was diagnosed with breast cancer.”

She captioned the post: “I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I hope by sharing this it will help others find comfort, inspiration and support on their own journey.”

When speaking to People magazine, she admitted her son kept her mind off the cancer.

She said: “When I’m with him, it’s the only time my brain doesn’t think about being sick,”

“I’m just so happy with him. And it puts a lot of stuff into perspective. Because if my body changes, I’m still his mom. If I have hot flashes, I’m still his mom. If I lose my hair, I’m still his mom. That’s really what matters the most to me. I get to be here for him.”