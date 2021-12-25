Olivia Munn and John Mulaney share first photo of their baby boy

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney have confirmed the birth of their first child, a baby boy.

The actress gave birth to their son on November 24 in Los Angeles, but the couple waited until Christmas Eve to share the news of his arrival with fans.

Taking to Instagram, the proud parents shared almost identical snaps of their newborn, who they’ve named Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney.

John wrote: “Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet.”

“I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays.”

Olivia captioned her post: “My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays. ❤️💚.”

The 39-year-old comedian and the 41-year-old actress were first linked in May, after John split from his wife of six years Anna Marie Tendler.

Months later, the SNL star confirmed he was expecting a baby with Olivia.

Speaking on Late Night with Seth Meyers back in September, John revealed: “We’re having a baby together. I’m gonna be a dad! We’re both really, really happy.”