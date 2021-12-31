Nicole Kidman shuts down ‘sexist’ question about her ex-husband Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman shut down a reporter’s “sexist” question about her ex-husband Tom Cruise during a recent interview.

The actress was speaking to The Guardian about her new film ‘Being the Ricardos’ when she was asked about her former marriage to the Mission Impossible star.

Her latest movie follows the troubled union of Hollywood couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz (played by Nicole and Javier Bardem), who divorced in 1960 after 20 years of marriage.

Describing the film, Nicole said: “It’s about a creative and romantic relationship that doesn’t work out. But from it come some extraordinary things. And I love that. I love that it’s not a happy ending.”

“This film says you can make an extraordinary relationship thrive and leave remnants of it that exist forever. Yeah, that’s really gorgeous.”

“You can’t make people behave how you want them to, and sometimes you’re going to fall in love with someone who isn’t going to be the person you spend the rest of your life with.”

“And I think that’s all very relatable. You may have kids with them. You may not, but they were very much in love.”

The interviewer then asked Nicole: “Is this your way of talking about Tom Cruise?”

Nicole was married to Tom for 11 years before they split in 2001, and the former couple share two kids – Connor, 26, and Isabella, 28.

The actress was clearly annoyed by the question, and replied: “Oh, my God, no, no. Absolutely not.”

“No. I mean, that’s, honestly, so long ago that that isn’t in this equation. So no. And I would ask not to be pigeonholed that way, either.”

“It feels to me almost sexist, because I’m not sure anyone would say that to a man. And at some point, you go, ‘Give me my life. In its own right,'” she added.

The Undoing star has been married to Keith Urban since 2006, and the couple share two daughters – Sunday, 13, and Faith, 11.

