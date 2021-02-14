Nicki Minaj’s father reportedly killed in a hit-and-run

Nicki Minaj’s father has reportedly been killed in a hit-and-run accident.

According to Nassau County Police, 64-year-old Robert Maraj was hit by a car that kept going while he was walking along a road in Mineola on Long Island on Friday.

Robert was taken to hospital in critical condition, and was pronounced dead, according to TMZ who first broke the news.

Entertainment Tonight have revealed the news was confirmed by Robert’s sister Suzie Maraj on her private Instagram page.

Nicki, who’s real name is Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, has not yet commented on the death.

Goss.ie have contacted a rep for the rapper for comment.