The rapper announced her pregnancy back in July

Nicki Minaj ‘gives birth’ to her first child with husband Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj has reportedly given birth to her first child with husband Kenneth Petty.

The rapper announced her pregnancy in July, with a source telling PEOPLE that she welcomed the newborn on Wednesday.

The gender and name of the newborn remains unknown at this time.

The news comes almost one year since Nicki and Kenneth tied the knot on October 21 2019.

Announcing her pregnancy in July, Nicki shared a series of photos to Instagram cradling her baby bump.

“Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes. 💛” she captioned one of the photos.

In another she simply wrote: “#Preggers 💛”

