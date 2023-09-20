New report reveals the ‘REAL reason’ Hugh Jackman and Deborah Lee-Furness split

A new report has revealed the “real” reason Hugh Jackman and Deborah Lee-Furness split.

The beloved Hollywood couple announced their shock split in a statement shared with PEOPLE last Friday.

They said: “We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage.”

“Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth. Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness.”

“We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives. This is the sole statement either of us will make,” they added.

Peter Ford, one of Australia’s leading showbiz reporters, has since dismissed “stupid” rumours regarding the Wolverine actor’s divorce.

Speaking to 6PR Breakfast with Millsy and Karl, the reporter said: “Twenty-seven years of marriage in a showbusiness marriage, that’s a long time, that’s like 186 years in real people’s terms.”

“It’s not the most uncommon scenario for a couple in their fifties and sixties that once the kids are off their hands, they decide the glue that held this together isn’t there anymore and we’re going to go our separate paths.”

“Some of the stuff I read over the weekend is just too stupid.”

Responding to a report that claimed “the cracks were beginning to show” when Deborah-Lee was never at rehearsals for The Music Man musical, which Hugh starred in, Peter said: “Why would she be? She wasn’t in it!”

Hugh and Deborah tied the knot in 1996, a year after meeting on the set of the Australian TV series Corelli.

The former couple share two children – a son named Oscar, 23, and a daughter named Ava, 18.

Their last public appearance together was at Wimbledon in July, and stepped out together at the 2023 Met Gala back in May.