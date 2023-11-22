New report reveals Britney Spears’ reaction to sister Jamie Lynn’s I’m A Celeb stint

A new report has claimed Britney Spears is watching her sister Jamie Lynn during her stint on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

It was previously reported that ITV bosses hoped the singer and actress would “spill the beans” on her fallout with her older sister during her time in the Australian jungle.

A source previously told The UK Mirror: “Jamie Lynn has got decades of history and bad blood with Britney to rake over and has laid out her feelings pretty clearly in her own book.”

“It will be interesting to hear her spill the beans about her life and her family and the controversial conservatorship – and to find out whether the sisters really do get along now – or not.”

The sisters have had a turbulent relationship over the years, and have been involved in a number of public feuds with one another.

However, earlier this week, Jamie Lynn told her fellow campmates that she and Britney had spoken before she jetted Down Under.

A source has since claimed that the singer has had a VPN installed in her home to watch her younger sister face her fears in the Australian jungle.

A source told the publication: “Britney has asked her team to install a system which allows her to catch up on I’m A Celebrity when she can.”

“Britney and Jamie Lynn spoke before she went in and naturally, Britney wants to keep up to date with what is happening.”

“She has a busy life so she’s not going to be glued to the box but it means she can check in and catch up on what has been happening.”

