New report gives update on Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio’s rumoured romance

A new report has given an update on Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio’s rumoured romance.

The 48-year-old actor was first linked to the 27-year-old model back in September, following his split from Camila Morrone over the summer.

The pair have since been spotted together on a number of occasions, including during Paris Fashion Week.

A source recently told Page Six that Gigi and Leo “like each other very much, but neither one wants anything serious right now.”

The source said: “Gigi’s priority is her daughter [Khai]” – whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik.

They continued that Leo has a hectic schedule, and that Gigi “doesn’t have the energy to run after” him.

“His routine is too much for her.”

Earlier this week, Leo was spotted on a “date” with 23-year-old actress Victoria Lamas.

In photos published by MailOnline, the Titanic star is seen getting in a car with Victoria after a night in The Birds Street Club in Hollywood.

A source close to the 48-year-old has insisted the pair are not together, and that they attended a large group dinner.

