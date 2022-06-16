Modern Family star Sarah Hyland shares stunning photos from her bridal shower ahead of wedding

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland has shared stunning photos from her bridal shower, ahead of her wedding to Wells Adams.

The actress celebrated her bridal shower with family and friends on June 4, but only shared snaps from the occasion to Instagram earlier this week.

The 31-year-old captioned the post: “Words cannot express how much love and joy I felt this day. I am so grateful for these goddesses ✨”

To celebrate her day, Sarah wore a figure-hugging white midi dress, that featured a lace-detailed top layer.

The actress paired some silver jewellery with the outfit, and donned a white enamel clutch with “Mrs. Adams” written in gold glittered writing.

Sarah wore a pair of white heels, the left featured a mesh bow on the strap above her toes, and the right’s mesh bow sat on the ankle strap at the heel.

A host of the couple’s friends and family turned out to celebrate the brunette’s day, including Vanessa Hudgens, actress Ashley Newbrough, Maid of Honour Ciara Robinson and Justin Mikita – who is married to Sarah’s modern family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Wells, 38, surprised his bride-to-be by showing up to the event with flowers.

The couple then took part in a round of The Newlywed Game.

Wells and Sarah began dating in 2017, just before she underwent her second kidney transplant, when her younger brother donated his organ to her.

The couple got engaged in July 2019 after Wells popped the question in a glamorous beach proposal.