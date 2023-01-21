Miley Cyrus’ new break-up song Flowers breaks MAJOR Spotify record

Miley Cyrus’ new break-up song, titled Flowers, has broken a major Spotify record.

Fans believe the singer penned the song about her split from Liam Hemsworth, as she notably dropped the single on his 33rd birthday.

Miley and Liam struck up a romance after meeting on the set of the film The Last Song in 2008.

Miley and Liam got engaged in 2012 but parted ways the following year.

They then reunited in 2015, got married in December 2018, before calling it quits for good in August 2019.

The former couple later finalised their divorce in January 2020.

In the song, Miley seems to reference the house she once shared with Liam, which burnt down in the 2018 Woolsey Fire in California.

In the first verse, she sings: “We were good, we were gold / Kind of dream that can’t be sold / We were right ’til we weren’t / Built a home and watched it burn.”

The song is ultimately about Miley learning to love herself, and finding the bright side to the end of a relationship.

Miley sings: “I can buy myself flowers / Write my name in the sand / Talk to myself for hours / Say things you don’t understand / I can take myself dancing / And I can hold my own hand / Yeah, I can love me better than you can.”

Fans have been obsessed with Flowers since its release last week – and the single has since broken a Spotify record.

On Friday, Flowers became the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history.

The streaming platform shared the news via Twitter, writing: “She can buy her own Flowers and break her own records. @mileycyrus’ Flowers just became the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history.”

Miley retweeted the press statement and wrote: “Thank you so much @Spotify and my amazing fans.”

Flowers is the first single released from the Hannah Montana star’s upcoming album Endless Summer – which is due for release on March 10.