Miley Cyrus addresses rumours she took aim at ex Liam Hemsworth in her song Flowers

Miley Cyrus has addressed the rumours that she took aim at her ex Liam Hemsworth in her song Flowers.

Fans believe the singer penned the song about her split from the Australian actor, as she notably dropped the single on his 33rd birthday – January 13.

The former couple struck up a romance after meeting on the set of the film The Last Song in 2008.

Miley and Liam got engaged in 2012 but parted ways the following year.

They then reunited in 2015, got married in December 2018, before calling it quits for good in August 2019.

The former couple later finalised their divorce in January 2020.

In the song, Miley appears to reference the house she once shared with Liam, which burnt down in the 2018 Woolsey Fire in California.

In the first verse, she sings: “We were good, we were gold / Kind of dream that can’t be sold / We were right ’til we weren’t / Built a home and watched it burn.”

The song is ultimately about Miley learning to love herself, and finding the bright side to the end of a relationship.

Miley sings: “I can buy myself flowers / Write my name in the sand / Talk to myself for hours / Say things you don’t understand / I can take myself dancing / And I can hold my own hand / Yeah, I can love me better than you can.”

In a recent interview with British Vogue, Miley finally addressed rumours that Flowers was written about Liam.

Miley told the publication: “I never need to be a master at the craft of tricking an audience. It will set itself on fire all by itself.”

“I wrote it in a really different way. The chorus was originally: ‘I can buy myself flowers / write my name in the sand / but I can’t love me better than you can.’ It used to be more, like, 1950s. The saddest song.”

Meanwhile the original final chorus of the song’s lyrics were: “Sure, I can be my own lover, but you’re so much better”, as Miley added it “is a little fake it till you make it… Which I’m a big fan of”.