Michael Bublé opens up about his near death experience while partying in Canada

Michael Bublé has opened up about his near-death experience while partying in Canada.

The 48-year-old said he was unaware of how much danger he was in until after the incident was over.

The Everything singer recounted the story on The Kelly Clarkson Show today.

Michael recalled how he managed to come into contact with a polar bear while attending a party with actor Berry Pepper in Canada.

“I think, in the moment, we’re like, ‘You know what we should do? We should like race down the beach.’ And so me and him and another guy came running down this beach, and a guy that lived there just started swearing,” Bublé shared.

“Literally swearing at us and just screaming, I mean screaming bloody murder,” he continued.

The father of four was unaware at the time, but the erratic man was trying to warn him and his friend to stay away from the beach because the notoriously dangerous animals were lounging along it.

The singer said: “We didn’t realize, we were running to our certain death, because there were polar bears all down the beach. And yes, they’re the most aggressive — but God they’re so cuddly.”

“They’re beautiful. Yeah, and in those Coca-Cola commercials, they’re like, ‘Snuggle,’” Kelly Clarkson jokingly chimed in while wrapping her arms in an air hug.

Although Michael quickly reiterated how dangerous the animals are and said: “Yeah, but they will eat you.”

“Sometimes I wonder about that, how close I was to being like a little polar bear lunch,” he laughed.

Kelly, the host added, “Who would’ve thought there were just polar bears — nobody ever hears that. ‘Oh, there’s polar bears hanging on the beach.’ It just doesn’t happen.”

The 48-year-old recently announced that he will be taking a break from his music career after two decades to pursue other opportunities.

The Feeling Good singer has revealed he would like to step away from singing and try his hand at “movies and television”.

The Canadian confessed he would like fans to meet “Mike” for once, instead of the “suit-wearing” Michael Bublé.

Speaking with Steven Bartlett on his famous podcast The Diary of a CEO, Michael said: “Every night I go out and put on this suit and then when I walk out on stage I become the guy I always wanted to be. He’s so cool, Teflon and says all the right things. I can be goofy but there’s another.”

“You’re going to meet him. I’m going to make sure the whole world meets him. For 20 years I have done the same thing, it has been cyclical.”

“Michael writes and makes a great record and I go to 40 countries and promote it and then I go on tour for a year and a half.”