The singer announced her pregnancy earlier this month

Meghan Trainor reveals the gender of her first child

Meghan Trainor has revealed the gender of her first child.

Earlier this month, the singer announced that she and her husband Daryl Sabara were expecting with their first baby together, after tying the knot in 2018.

Following her pregnancy announcement, the 24-year-old announced her decision to quit her role as a Coach on The Voice UK.

In a sneak-peak for her upcoming appearance on the The Kelly Clarkson Show, Meghan and Daryl revealed that they were expecting a baby boy.

“We’ve never told anyone… I saved it for you Kelly, I love you,” Meghan told the host, with her brother Ryan and husband Daryl screaming via video link: “IT’S A BOY!”

Meghan revealed she was just over the halfway pregnancy mark, but has yet to buy anything for her baby boy.

“I don’t know when to buy stuff. People want to buy me stuff, but I’m like, ‘I’m gonna have two cribs? What do I do? Help me.'”

Sharing the clip of the show to Instagram, Daryl wrote: “IT’S A BOY!!! 💙 You’re gonna be the BEST mom @meghan_trainor

I love you!”

Meghan announced her pregnancy earlier this month during an appearance on The Today Show.

“I’m very good as you can tell — it’s all Christmas here,” the All About That Bass star said on the show, “But there’s other news that I’m dying to tell you and my heart’s pounding out of my chest.”

“Hit it, Daryl,” she said, promoting Daryl to reveal: “We’re pregnant!”

“We’re so excited we couldn’t sleep,” Meghan added, “We’ve been waiting for so long. “I was thinking about who do we tell first and I’ve told Hoda since I was 19, going to the Today show, ‘I will have the most babies in the world.’ “Every time I see you, I’m like, it’s going to happen — and it finally happened!”.

Sharing a photo of the sonogram on Instagram, Daryl wrote: “I love you @meghan_trainor and I can’t wait to start a family with you ”

Following her decision to leave The Voice UK, Meghan’s replacement was announced, with singer Anne-Marie joining the panel.

Anne-Marie will coach alongside Tom Jones, Olly Murs and Will.i.am on the upcoming season of the talent show.

The 2002 singer said of the news: “I am SO excited to join Sir Tom, Will.i.am and Olly as the new coach on The Voice UK. I can’t wait to work with incredible undiscovered talent! Wahoooooo!”