Meghan Markle set to appear on popular chat show

Meghan Markle will appear The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week.

In a teaser clip for Thursday’s episode, the Duchess of Sussex recalled the last time she visited the Warner Brothers lot was to audition for a role.

The former Suits star said: “I would park at gate three and then I would scoot on over, and what was so nice was that the security guards here would always say, ‘Break a leg, we hope you get it!'”

“I think they probably said that to everybody, that’s how nice they were,” the mother-of-two added.

Meghan then shared details about the car she used to drive to the auditions, which was a “very, very old Ford Explorer Sport”.

She said: “At a certain point, the key stopped working on the driver side, so you couldn’t get yourself in through the door. So after auditions I would park at the back of the parking lot and I would open the trunk and climb in, and then pull it shut behind me and crawl over all my seats to get out.”

The current season of The Ellen Show is the final ever season of the hit talk show.

The popular show first aired in 2003 and 19 seasons later, it is coming to an end.

The 63-year-old host told The Hollywood Reporter back in May: “When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore.”

“I was going to stop after season 16. That was going to be my last season and they wanted to sign for four more years and I said I’d sign for maybe for one.”

“They were saying there was no way to sign for one. ‘We can’t do that with the affiliates and the stations need more of a commitment.’ So, we [settled] on three more years and I knew that would be my last.”

“That’s been the plan all along. And everybody kept saying, even when I signed, ‘You know, that’s going to be 19, don’t you want to just go to 20? It’s a good number.’ So is 19.”