The Duchess is currently expecting a baby girl with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle already has a special gift for her future daughter

Meghan Markle already has a special gift for her second child with Prince Harry.

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed they’re expecting a baby girl during their interview with Oprah on Sunday, an old interview Meghan did with Hello! resurfaced.

Back in 2015, Meghan told the magazine that she has a French Tank watch from Cartier, which she plans to pass down to her daughter one day.

The pricey watch retails at about €4,250.

The former actress said: “I’ve always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch. When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season—which, at the time, felt like such a milestone—I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version.”

“I had it engraved on the back, ‘To M.M. From M.M.’ and I plan to give it to my daughter one day.”

“That’s what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them,” she added.

During their interview with Oprah on Sunday night, the couple shared their excitement about having a baby girl, and confirmed they’re not planning on having anymore children after the birth of their daughter. Meghan is due to give birth this summer, two years after they welcomed their first child, a son named Archie, in May 2019.