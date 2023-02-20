Megan Fox responds to Machine Gun Kelly cheating rumours

Megan Fox has shut down speculation Machine Gun Kelly cheating on her, amid speculation the couple have split.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday night, the actress shared the following statement: “There has been no third party reference in this relationship of any kind.”

“That includes, but is not limited to…actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons.”

Megan continued” “While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all these innocent people alone now.”

The 36-year-old concluded her post with a prayer hand and a purple heart emoji, and turned off the comments.

Megan sparked split speculation on February 12 after she deleted all traces of her fiancé from her Instagram feed, before sharing a cryptic post about “dishonesty”.

The pair were later seen leaving a marriage counselling office together, and it is understood they are working on their relationship.

Shortly after the couple sparked split speculation, rumours started swirling about MGK cheating on Megan with his guitarist Sophie Lloyd.

After a fan asked the Jennifer’s Body star if her fiancé had “got with Sophie” in a comment on Instagram, Megan cryptically replied: “Maybe I got with Sophie.”

Sophie later slammed the allegations, with her management team telling Page Six: “Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media.”

“Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue.”

Her team added: “It’s disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else.”

Megan and MGK went public with their romance in June 2020, and announced their engagement in January 2022.