Megan Fox hits back at claims she ‘forced’ her sons to wear girls clothes: ‘You f**ked with the wrong witch’

Megan Fox has hit back claims she “forced” her sons to wear girls clothes.

The actress shares three sons with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green – Noah, 10, Bodhi, nine, and Journey.

Robby Starbuck, who ran for U.S. Congress in 2022, has claimed he witnessed two of the former couple’s children say “they were forced by their mom to wear girls clothes as their nanny tried to console them”.

These are Megan Fox’s sons. We used to live in the same gated community and our kids played at the park. I saw 2 of them have a full on breakdown saying they were forced by their mom to wear girls clothes as their nanny tried to console them. It’s pure child abuse. Pray for them. pic.twitter.com/k3ULKG7fFm — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 8, 2023

The 34-year-old alleged he “used to live in the same gated community” as the famous family, and that their children “played at the park”.

Megan took to Instagram on Saturday night to respond to Robby’s claims, calling him a “clout chaser”.

The Jennifer’s Body star wrote: “Hey @robbystarbuck. i really don’t want to give you this attention because clearly youre a clout chaser. but let me teach you something…”

“irregardless of how desperate you may become at any given time to acquire wealth, power, success, or fame – never use children as leverage or social currency. especially under malevolent and erroneous pretense.”

Megan Fox has 3 sons that all dress like girls. I’m sure it’s just a coincidence. pic.twitter.com/RmnebMClEj — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 7, 2023

Megan continued: “exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe.”

“i have been burned at the stake by insecure narcissistic impotent little men like you many times and yet i’m still here.”

“you f**ked with the wrong witch,” she added.

Megan’s ex-husband Brian also slammed the claims in a recent interview with TMZ.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star: “It’s a totally bogus story. There are only a few people in their world that can actually verify whether or not a story like this is true and I can tell you with absolute certainty it is not.”

“This person trying to claim this is true is a perfect example of someone with selfish motives that does not care about negatively affecting a parent child relationship.”

Megan and Brian confirmed their split back in May 2020, after ten years of marriage. Megan is now engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, and Brian is now dating Sharna Burgess – who he shares a child with.