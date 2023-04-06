Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly jet off on holidays following split rumours

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have jetted off to Hawaii, after recent split rumours.

Back in February, the actress deleted all traces of her rapper fiancé from her Instagram feed, before sharing a cryptic post about “dishonesty”.

The couple were later seen leaving a marriage counselling office together, fueling speculation that their relationship had hit the rocks.

Just last month, Megan attended the star-studded Vanity Fair Oscars after party by herself, and posed for photos without her engagement ring.

However, it appears the couple are now trying to work through things, as they were spotted in Hawaii earlier this week.

In photos published by TMZ, Megan and MGK were seen having dinner at the Four Seasons Hotel in the tropical paradise.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox might still be an item after all … or at least working on gettin' back to normal, because the 2 were spotted together getting some grub in Hawaii. https://t.co/rPJaQHVAFE — TMZ (@TMZ) April 4, 2023

It comes after a source close to the couple told US Weekly last month: “Megan and MGK are currently on a break but are still in contact. They are very hot and cold.”

A separate source told the publication: “They have stalled wedding planning to work on their issues. Their relationship is pretty volatile at the moment. They are currently off, but still texting each other.”

Megan and MGK went public with their romance in June 2020, and announced their engagement in January 2022.

Shortly after sparking rumours she had ended things with the rapper, Megan took to Instagram to shut down speculation he cheated on her with his guitarist Sophie Lloyd.

She wrote in a statement: “There has been no third party reference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to… actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons.”

“While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all these innocent people alone now.”