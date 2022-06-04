Meet the brand new members of The Hype House

The Hype House has revamped itself, yet again, with an entirely new set of members.

When The Hype House was first established in December 2019, it included some of its most notable members like Addison Rae, Daisy Keech, the D’Amelio sisters and the Lopez brothers.

However, in the nearly three years since they first graced our For You pages on TikTok, the majority of these members have come and gone, and come and gone again.

Original member of The Hype House, Thomas Petrou, has now revamped the squad once again.

There are currently twelve members of the new creator house, including: Ace Akers, Jake Hayward, Vinnie Hacker, Bryce Parker, Jackson Dean, Jacob Day, Eddie Preciado, Kristian Ramey, Paige Taylor, Mia Hayward and Tabitha Swatosh.

The news was announced on The Hype House TikTok account, as the new members recreated a viral video of the original members dancing to Don Toliver’s No Idea.

The account captioned the video, “Welcome to The Hype House.”

One TikTok user commented: “THIS IS GONNA BE SO FUN OMG this hype house squad is UNBEATABLE”

Another wrote: “nah bc this is probably my fav version of the hypehouse”

In nearly three years, The Hype House official TikTok account has accumulated 20 million followers, whilst their official Instagram account boasts 5.4 million followers.