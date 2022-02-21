Matthew Perry ‘won’t sugarcoat his tougher times’ in his upcoming memoir

Matthew Perry is ready to tell his story in his upcoming memoir ‘Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing’.

The actor, who is best known for playing Chandler Bing in the sitcom Friends, will release his book on November 1, 2022.

Sharing the news on Instagram last week, the 52-year-old wrote: “So much has been written about me in the past. I thought it was time people heard from me.”

“The highs were high, the lows were low. But I have lived to tell the tale, even though at times it looked like I wouldn’t. And it’s all in here. I apologize it’s not a pop up book,” he added.

A source has since told Us Weekly: “He wants to recount his experiences, both good and bad, to help others and set the record straight over a number of incidents that were either untold until now, taken out of context or in some cases totally twisted the wrong way and needing complete clarification.”

“He’ll delve into his addictions, of course, plus clear up rumors about his feelings for the Friends costars. Plus, he’ll discuss what went wrong in a number of his past relationships,” the insider teased.

The source explained: “It wasn’t always a bed of roses for Matthew on and off the Friends set, and Matt isn’t going to sugarcoat the tougher times that he went through with the cast.”

“He’ll also discuss what it was like at the reunion, both good and bad. It’s not going to be salacious or mean, just totally honest.”

“But given the nature of Matt’s life and his experiences, that guarantees this will be an incredibly juicy read!”