Matthew McConaughey responds to speculation he turned down major role in Titanic

Matthew McConaughey has denied a longtime rumour that he turned down Leonardo DiCaprio’s role in Titanic.

Speaking on Rob Lowe’s podcast Literally! this week, the actor confirmed he screen tested for the role of Jack, but was never offered the part.

Matthew said: “I went and read with Kate Winslet, it wasn’t just an audition, they filmed it so it was like into screen test time.”

“I really thought it was going to happen. It did not,” he confessed.

“I asked Cameron about this, because the gossip over the years that I heard and would see written about me was that I had the role in Titanic and turned it down.”

“Negative. Not factual. I did not get offered that role.”

“Alright, Alright, Alright!” This is a FANTASTIC chat with @McConaughey. It’s a deep, insane dive. Get ready… https://t.co/P9e5sp7Hi6 pic.twitter.com/WxIRvRUC7Q — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) February 18, 2021

“I’ve always said I’ve got to find that agent, they are in trouble, but I didn’t ever get the offer and Jim finally confirmed it.”

“But that ran for a while and I had to answer that question,” he added.

During their chat, Rob Lowe also revealed he lost out to Billy Zane for the role of Cal Hockley in the 1997 film.