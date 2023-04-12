Love Is Blind’s Marshall reveals he dated THIS co-star after splitting from Jackie

Love Is Blind season 4 star Marshall has revealed he dated another castmate, after splitting from Jackie.

The 27-year-old marketing manager proposed to Jackie in the pods after they formed a strong emotional connection, but their relationship hit the rocks shortly after they returned to the real world.

During the latest batch of episodes, Jackie ended things with Marshall and decided to meet up with Josh – who she also formed a connection with in the pods.

Marshall has since revealed he reached out to Kacia after the show, but that their relationship also didn’t work out.

He told E! News: “I wanted to just distance myself from all of that, from that experience. It was going to be difficult to try to make a relationship with Kacia.”

Marshall said ending things with Kacia was “rough,” adding: “Still to this day, I’m apologetic about starting something and getting her hopes up with me going back in my shell like, ‘This isn’t really the time or the place.'” Kacia, a 31-year-old family support specialist, didn’t receive much airtime on the show. Reflecting on his break-up from Jackie, Marshall said: “I know what I want and I know what I don’t want. And I know what I need, too. I need someone who is very self-aware, someone who has emotional maturity and availability.” “Someone who knows themselves and knows that they can have bad times and they can have great times, but it’s staying with someone and figuring it out. That’s what makes the relationship so much more sweet.” The first 11 episodes of Love Is Blind season 4 are available to stream on Netflix now, and the season finale will join the streaming giant on April 14.