Lizzo’s sexual harassment lawsuit moves forward following her dismissal request 

Lizzo’s sexual harassment lawsuit has moved forward following her dismissal request getting denied.

It comes months after the songstress was accused of sexual harassment and weight-shaming in a bombshell lawsuit by three of her former dancers.

The 35-year-old later vehemently denied the “outrageous” claims against her.

According to People Magazine, on Friday, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge ruled that the case filed by several of the Grammy winner’s former background dancers will go forward.

The ruling was in response to a lawsuit filed in August 2023 that saw Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez alleged they were abused, harassed, and discriminated against while working for the musician.

Los Angeles attorney Ron Zambrano who is representing the three women has said he is “pleased” with the verdict.

“We’re very pleased with the judge’s ruling, and we absolutely consider it a victory on balance,”

However, Ron added that Judge Mark H. Epstein “did dismiss a few allegations,” including allegations of Arianna being fat-shamed.

The attorney said: “All the other claims remain, including sexual, religious and racial discrimination, sexual harassment, the demeaning visits to the Bananenbar in Amsterdam and Crazy Horse in Paris, false imprisonment, and assault.”

“The ruling also rightfully signals that Lizzo — or any celebrity — is not insulated from this sort of reprehensible conduct merely because she is famous. We now look forward to conducting discovery and preparing the case for trial.”

Stefan Friedman, a spokesman for Lizzo, told Entertainment Tonight, “We are pleased that Judge Epstein wisely threw out all or part of four of the plaintiffs’ causes of action.”

“Lizzo is grateful to the judge for seeing through much of the noise and recognizing who she is — a strong woman who exists to lift others up and spread positivity.”

He continued: “We plan to appeal all elements that the judge chose to keep in the lawsuit and are confident we will prevail.”

An insider has now claimed that Lizzo has been approached by a number of people to do a tell-all interview about the allegations.

The songstress is reportedly “considering” an offer to speak with CBS News anchor Gayle King.

Although she’s “eager to clear her name”, Lizzo is said to be treading carefully due to the potential legal ramifications of an interview.

The insider told The UK Sun: “Lizzo is being guided by her team as to what would be the best course of action to take.”

Lizzo is said to be weighing options from “a number of people interested in a sit down interview”.