Lindsay Lohan sparks pregnancy rumours after ‘liking’ comments about her ‘bump’

Lindsay Lohan has sparked rumours she’s pregnant, after ‘liking’ a series of comments about her ‘bump’.

The 35-year-old got engaged in November to her partner Bader Shammas, and the couple recently hosted an engagement party.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a sweet snap of her and her husband-to-be posing beside a cake that read in icing: “He asked, she said yes.”

The Mean Girls star captioned the post: “My forever ❤️”

One fan commented on the post: “Omg a baby bump 👁👄👁”, while a second penned: “Baby next? 😍😍😍”

Lindsay liked both comments, sending fans into a frenzy.

One fan wrote: “She liked my comment so I guess it’s official! 💫🌹✨💘”, while another commented: “I think that’s what she us really showing…. She was engaged since november 2021.”

