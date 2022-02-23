Lindsay Lohan reveals we’ve been pronouncing her name wrong for years

Lindsay Lohan has revealed we’ve been pronouncing her name wrong for years.

The 35-year-old joined the social media platform TikTok earlier this month, where she greeted her followers with a quick message.

Sharing her first video on the app Lindsay said: “Hey everyone, it’s Lindsay Lohan, and guess what? Now I’m on TikTok.”

The actress captioned the post: “I’m on Tiktok Now! 🥰 #imontiktoknow.”

After listening to Lindsay say her name, fans noticed they have been saying it wrong this whole time!

The Parent Trap actress emphasized the “o” in her last name, while most people commonly mispronounce it and stress the “a” instead.

Commenting on the clip, one fan wrote: “Have I been pronouncing your name wrong my entire life? I thought it was LoHAAAN.”

Another commented: “Wait. Lindsay ‘LOWEN’?!? I’VE BEEN SAYING IT WRONG MY WHOLE LIFE?!?”

A third fan apologised to the Mean Girls star, saying: “im sorry i’ve said your name wrong my entire life.”

The actress still remains active on the video-sharing app and even gave fans a laugh when she lip-synced a line from her 1998 film The Parent Trap.

Lindsay recreated an iconic scene between the twin sisters Halle and Annie, and captioned the clip: “you heard it here first. #theparenttrap.”