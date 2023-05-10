Lily Collins ‘devastated’ as her engagement ring and wedding ring are STOLEN

Lily Collins’ engagement ring and wedding ring have reportedly been stolen.

According to TMZ, the Emily In Paris star visited a spa in a hotel in West Hollywood over the weekend, and secured her belongings before a heading in for some relaxation time.

Upon her return, the actress discovered that the rings and other precious items totaling over “$10,000″ had been robbed.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials have launched an investigation into the robbery, and confirmed to TMZ that there was no sign of forced entry where the items were taken from.

Police are now reviewing the hotel’s security footage to try and catch the thieves.

Lily got engaged to her director beau Charlie McDowell in September 2020, after over a year of dating.

The couple tied the knot in September 2021 at Dutton Hot Springs, Colorado.