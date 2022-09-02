Leonardo DiCaprio already linked to 22-year-old model after splitting from Camila Morrone

Leonardo DiCaprio has already been linked to a 22-year-old model, after splitting from his girlfriend Camila Morrone.

Earlier this week, The Sun reported that the pair had split at the start of the summer, after four years together.

Photos of the 47-year-old actor on a night out with Ukrainian model Maria Beregova have since emerged, sparking rumours of a romance between them.

The photos were taken in St. Tropez back in July, before his split from Camila was reported in the press.

Leo and Maria were spotted together shortly after she parted ways with her husband Ahmed Masoud Abdelhafid, 30.

Her property tycoon ex is the grandson of an interior minister, who was reportedly the “right hand man” of Libyan dictator Gadaffi.

The 22-year-old grew up in Switzerland, but is currently living in London where she’s studying to take over her family’s pharmaceutical empire.

Since Leonardo’s split from Camila Morrone hit headlines, fans have pointed out the actor’s pattern of never publicly dating someone over the age of 25.

Leonardo began dating model Gisele Bundchen in 2000 when she was just 18, and the pair split five years later.

The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star then dated Sports Illustrated model Bar Refaeli from 2005 until 2011, when the couple split after she turned 25.

The actor then dated Blake Lively in 2011 while she was aged 23, and Erin Heatherton in 2012, who was 22-years-old at the time.

Leonardo went on to date model Toni Garrn between 2013 and 2014, when she was 20 and 21-years-old.

The actor then dated Kelly Rohrbach, who was 25 at the time, in 2015.

Leonardo began dating model Nina Agdal in 2016, but the couple split the following year when she was aged 25.

The Revenant star started dating Camila shortly after splitting from Nina, but the couple have since parted ways.

The model turned 25 on June 16, and it’s understood the pair called time on their four-year relationship at the start of the summer.