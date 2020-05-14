The actress is expecting her first child

Lea Michele bares her growing baby bump in stunning new snap

Lea Michele has shown off her growing baby bump in a new Instagram post.

The actress is expecting her first child with husband Zandy Reich.

Taking to Instagram, the 33-year-old bared her baby bump in a bikini.

She simply captioned the post with a sparkle emoji.

View this post on Instagram ✨ A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on May 13, 2020 at 12:01pm PDT

Lea and Zandy tied the knot in Napa, California last March – less than one year after they got engaged in April 2018.

The actress, best known for playing Rachel Berry in Glee, announced her pregnancy earlier this month by posting a sweet snap of her cradling her bump.

She simply captioned the post: “So grateful.”