Home LA Showbiz Lana Del Rey ‘engaged’ to boyfriend Clayton Johnson following whirlwind romance

Lana Del Rey ‘engaged’ to boyfriend Clayton Johnson following whirlwind romance

The couple reportedly met on a dating app

By
Sophie Clarke
-
SHARE

Lana Del Rey is reportedly engaged to her boyfriend Clayton Johnston.

The singer was spotted wearing a ring on her left ring finger during her performance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday, sparking engagement rumours.

A source has since told People magazine that the couple are engaged, and added that they met on a dating app.

The couple first started following each other on Instagram back in August, with fans spotting Lana on Clayton’s account on numerous occasions.

Lana, 35, and Clayton, 31, also wore watching Wizard of Oz costumes for Halloween, with a fan spotting a ring on Lana’s finger in the snap.

Clayton is best known for being the vocalist and guitarist of trio The Johnsons, which he performed in alongside his brothers.

The engagement rumours come after Lana split from her police officer ex-boyfriend Sean Larkin back in March.

The former couple dated for seven months, citing “busy schedules” as the reason for their split.

Goss.ie has contacted a rep for Lana Del Rey for comment.

Lana and ex Sean

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR