Lamar Odom admits drugs were his ‘girlfriend’ during his marriage to Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom has admitted drugs were his “girlfriend” during his marriage to Khloe Kardashian.

In the trailer for ‘TMZ PRESENTS: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians’, the former NBA star opened up about his past drug problems and the “s**t” he put his ex-wife through.

He told host Harvey Levin: “Drugs was my girlfriend. I had a wife…and cocaine.”

When asked if Khloe knew he was using drugs throughout their tumultuous relationship, Lamar replied: “For part of our marriage. I had to tell her. We can’t hide that forever.”

He was also asked about Khloe’s support for him throughout his struggles, even after their split.

Lamar said: “Yeah, she did. I mean, behind the scenes I put her through some s**t. The things that y’all think y’all know is crazy. But the stories that y’all don’t know is really crazy.”

Khloe and Lamar tied the knot in 2009, before Khloe filed for divorce in December 2013.

Their divorce was later put on hold after Lamar suffered a near-fatal drug overdose in 2015.

Khloe supported Lamar during his recovery, but later proceeded with their divorce – which was finalised in 2016.

TMZ PRESENTS: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians premieres January 2 at 9pm on FOX in the US.